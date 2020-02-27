BELFAST, Maine — Matt Bolduc is the founder of From Above. The non-profit has been around for almost a year. It's now working on a new project. A homeless shelter.

"Opening up a homeless shelter is key. It's number one priority in Waldo County," Bolduc said.

Justin Perrin was homeless in Belfast for about seven months.

"A day like today, you'd be like stuck under the overpass for like eight hours," he said on a rainy Thursday morning.

Now he has a roof over his head and a job at a local restaurant.

He credits that to From Above.

The non-profit is looking at a building on High Street in Belfast for this shelter, which will be the first shelter in Waldo County.

There's a shelter in Knox County and in Bangor but nothing closer.

"Half the people in Bangor actually come from this area because there's no place to go here," Perrin said.

"There's nothing in Waldo County for anybody who's basically living on the streets," Bolduc added.

Bolduc said he hopes to have space for 20-30 people in a new shelter.

And to not just house them for a night or two, but to give them a place to stay until back on their feet.

From Above recently worked with the Waldo County Homeless Coalition to count the number of homeless in the greater-Belfast area.

The estimated number? 50.

But officials say that number is growing, matching the need for the shelter they hope to open.

