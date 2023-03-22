Home goods bank receives large donation from Old Town Elks Lodge

Chris Olsen, founder of Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank, said he's extremely grateful for every donation they receive.

The lodge contacted the home goods bank because it had been collecting unwanted household items over the last month.

The nonprofit, based in Old Town, has been providing free furniture and other household essentials to people in Maine who need them since 2011.

"We help people from all over the state of Maine. We work with over 60 different agencies, and everything is free. We're one of the last places in the Bangor area now that gives out free medical adaptive equipment. We've had everything from hospital beds, Hoyer lifts, wheelchairs, canes, and crutches, and so forth. And we work with anybody in need," Olsen said.

For more information about how to volunteer, donate, or get support from Welcome to Housing Home Goods Bank, click here.