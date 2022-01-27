HollandStrong Annual Ice Fishing Derby on, despite snow at Wilson Lake in Wilton

The derby on Saturday raises money for a scholarship in memory of Michael Holland, who died along with 32 other crewmembers when the cargo ship El Faro sank in 2015.

WILTON, Maine — A memorial ice fishing derby will take place Saturday at Wilson Lake in Wilton to raise money for a scholarship in honor of a Maine man who died in 2015 when the cargo ship he worked on sank.

Michael Holland was one of 32 crew members who died when the ship El Faro sank when it encountered Hurricane Joaquin after leaving Jacksonville, Florida.

He was one of four Mainers who died on that ship. Since the tragedy, Holland's mother, Deb Roberts, has committed to keeping her son's legacy alive by raising money for a scholarship in his name through various fundraising efforts centered around her son's passions.

Saturday marks the seventh year of the ice fishing derby. It starts at 5 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., with a toast to Mike around 1 p.m. Roberts said she is grateful to have that toast in person this year, after holding it virtually in 2021.

"That is the best time to feel the closeness of Mike. So it was so tough to do it virtually. It just wasn't the same," Roberts said. "To get that back this year is very important to me."

The HollandStrong scholarship is an annual scholarship awarded to graduating seniors from one of the HollandStrong community high schools, including Mt. Blue High School in Farmington, Spruce Mountain High School in Jay, and Leavitt Area High School in Turner.

The qualifications for applicants are as follows:

Must be enrolled as a student in a two-year or four-year degree studying engineering, machine tool, or automotive mechanic

Must have played at least one varsity sport while in high school — preferably serving as a team captain

Must have taken at least one industrial technology course while in high school.

"I feel like I gain family members every time I award scholarships, and we stay connected with them," Roberts said. "I just keep building my family and my community thanks to the memory of Mike and the connection through Mike."

The derby includes raffle prizes from local businesses and TOTE, the company that owned and operated El Faro.

Ambition Brewing in Wilton has brewed a unique craft beer with HollandStrong on the can. The proceeds will go to the scholarship fund.

We have made the decision to go ahead with the derby on Saturday. Mike never would’ve let snow keep him home on derby day ❄️ 💙🎣 - be careful - plan accordingly. Hope to see you on Saturday. Posted by Hollandstrong Annual Ice Fishing Derby on Tuesday, January 25, 2022