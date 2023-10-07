Community remembers Maine man who drowned while saving his kids

Maine State Game Wardens said Henry Brooks, 46, of Hope drowned while saving his 12- and 13-year-old daughters at Seven Tree Pond in Union Saturday.

UNION, Maine — A father drowned Saturday afternoon attempting to save his two daughters from drowning in Seven Tree Pond in Union, according to Maine State Game Wardens.

The man, Henry Brooks, 46, of Hope, was reportedly watching his two daughters swim when he saw them start to cry for help.

Brooks' 27-year-old son came running after them with life jackets. The son was able to save the girls but Brooks was missing.

After the Union Fire Department showed up with game wardens, they discovered Brooks' body.

"I'm sure they are heartbroken immensely and I'm sure it's even worse than that," Assistant Union Fire Chief Jesse Thompson said.

Assistant Chief Thompson is now the interim fire chief after the passing of Union Fire Chief Kevin Soule at the beginning of July.

Thompson said even though the town of Union exists between lakes, they don't respond to many drowning calls at all.

"We've never had anything like that. We've trained for it all the time but that was our first water rescue since I've been here," Thompson said. "You always want to have a happy ending and unfortunately that doesn't happen. That water was very dangerous."

Thompson pointed out that the section of the lake that feeds between the two ponds is exceptionally dangerous with currents. He added the recent few months of intense rain have raised the water level more than normal, adding to the intensity of the current.

"Normally it's a lot lower thus it makes it more treacherous now being there," Thompson said.

Thompson said to always have your kids wear life vests, even if they are experienced swimmers. He added that when visiting lakes you don't normally go to, ask locals where to avoid.

But for residents of Union, the death of a local father is felt by many who frequent Seven Tree Pond.

"He's a hero," Brandon Densmore of Union said.

Densmore said he took his 10-month-old to the pond just this last weekend before hearing the news that a father had died there.

"I can't imagine passing away and leaving my children behind, it's heart-wrenching to think about," Densmore said.

As a bouquet of flowers sat on the rocks near the mouth of the pond, Densmore sat and prayed. He told NEWS CENTER Maine he will pray for the family which is now without a father.

"Praying for him that his life is complete and that he can peacefully move on, and I just wish them all the best. And he needs to be commended because he sacrificed himself for his children," Densmore said.