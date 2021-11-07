'Henry's Crusade' helps raise money for epilepsy research

Earlier this year, 3-year-old Henry Morin was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy. On Sunday, his family hosted a run/walk to raise money for research.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — Community members came together on Sunday in Biddeford to rally behind a brave three-year-old. More than 200 people took part in 'Henry's Crusade' at Biddeford Middle School, a run/walk to raise money for epilepsy research.

"They always say it takes a village, no matter what you're doing, and we are so so fortunate," said Christine Morin, who helped organized Sunday's race.

Just after Christmas in 2020, Christine's three-year-old son Henry experienced an eight-minute grand mal seizure.

"We had done all the testing and things like that, and everything kind of came out normal. Then a couple months went by and things just started to spiral. Then we went up to Barbara Bush [Children's Hospital] and he was diagnosed there," said Christine Morin.

Morin says in March of this year, Henry was diagnosed with a rare form of epilepsy, known as Myoclonic Atonic Epilepsy or Doose Syndrome.

Henry's family said he's been spending much of the time since his diagnosis at Boston Children's Hospital, where he was put onto the ketogenic diet and has been experimenting with a number of medications to find the right formula to help stop his seizures.

"He's been a fighter through the whole thing. He wakes up with a smile on his face, no matter what his night was like he's still a happy three-year-old," said Henry's father Graig Morin.

After his time and treatment at Boston Children's Hospital, Henry's family wanted to help raise awareness for epilepsy, and also raise money for those researching the disease and supporting Henry.

More than 200 people took part in Sunday's run and walk. According to the Morin family, they had a $3,000 fundraising goal but ended up raising more than $7,000 for the cause.

"It's really cool to just go to a road race, and just know so many people and know they're out here for us. They're out here to support us and just do everything they need to help along," said Christine Morin.