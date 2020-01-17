Creative Portland’s Hear, Here 2020 is back for its second year. The inaugural year was so successful, year two is sure to provide even more local talent and fun for the entire audience.

On Sunday January 26 at 4:00 PM, at Merrill Auditorium, more than 10 local acts will show Portland’s diverse artistic genres and cultural backgrounds.

This year’s lineup includes:

Lindsey Bourassa, Flamenco Dancer extraordinaire

Bri Lane, a singer/songwriter, who recently auditioned for “The Voice”

Pihcintu United Nations Video “Somewhere,” performed live by Shy,

Ikirenga cy’Intore, Rwandan drummers led by Maurice Habimfura

The Jason Spooner Band, a rootsy blues band with over five albums

USM Chamber Singers, conducted by maestro Nicolas Alberto Dosman,

Dominic Lavoie, a multi-talented composer, singer, musician, and filmmaker

Angelikah, a 24-year-old emerging singer/songwriter

and a Drum Circle Finale, featuring Franchely Benazo & from Congo Brazzaville & Annegret Baier.

Last year’s Hear, Here show had more that 700 in attendance, with over a 1,000 expected to attend for year two. The Governor and Congressman will be back again for Hear Here 2020.

This local talent showcase of extraordinary emerging and established Portland musicians & performing artists will be a great way to spend a Sunday with friends and community members.

Creative Portland

With prices being affordable too - $25 for adults and $12 for students and children

For tickets please go to PortTix.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be a media sponsor for Hear, Here 2020