BANGOR, Maine — Maine- Hannaford Shoppers can now support local schools in Maine and all throughout New England by purchasing select in-store items that will benefit the school of your choice.

Now through November 30, shoppers can help local schools meet their fundraising goals and help expand the opportunities available for students. Money raised will include things like new computers, musical instruments, sports gear, field trips and playground equipment.

Any time you buy just four of the marked items, the store will donate three dollars to the school of your choice.

Hannaford will also award $1,000 to the school that raises the most funds in each community.

NCM

There are more than 1,500 products eligible on the shelves with a tag that says "4 products = 3 school dollars," and participating items will have the tag.

This is the 20th year that Hannaford does the program and in its 20 years, it has raised more than $12 million for schools.

