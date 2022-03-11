Hampden Academy hosts dodgeball fundraiser to support music students

Funds raised will go toward a trip to New York City next March where the band and chorus students will perform.

HAMPDEN, Maine — Hampden Academy has over 100 students enrolled in their music department; from jazz band to band to chorus.

This upcoming March, students from the band, concert choir, chamber singers, and treble choir are heading to New York City to perform at the Worldstrides Heritage Festival.

To raise funds to get there, parents and students are playing some dodgeball.

Run by the Hampden Academy Music Association, the one-day tournament will kick off Saturday at 9 a.m. Anyone can sign up for a group to play, with teams being between five and seven players. There will be a maximum of 10 teams, and all players must be at least 14 years old.

In addition to the fierce game, a silent auction and concessions will be available. Proceeds from the event will go straight to students for the trip, as well as toward funding for scholarships and equipment.

Band Director Jason Priest said the support shown for the event and his students is heartwarming.

"It's just a really nice community thing to see," Priest said.

"It's just really nice, especially during these times to see everyone coming together, supporting each other, and giving these students the best opportunities they can have," he added.

The registration fee for a team is $100, which must be paid by this Friday.

