Group out of Unity working towards inclusivity in small-town Maine

The group of three dozen has plans to host events centered around celebrating diversity and inclusion.

UNITY, Maine — A grassroots group out of Unity is looking to create more spaces of inclusion in the small towns of the greater Waldo County area.

Diversity in Unity was founded just this past April, with a mission to "lead with love to support, unite and empower everyone."

The group of around three dozen have plans to host events and informational presentations throughout the year and have already hosted a handful of them.

The goal of each event is to both celebrate diversity and show community members that embedding inclusion into Maine's small towns is important.

Upcoming events include a Pride 5k Fun Run, Solstice Craft Fair, and a Makers Fair to name a few.

Just this past Saturday, the group held a Pride parade in Unity, with around two hundred folks in attendance. Group leaders say that response is what they've been hoping for.

"It was pouring rain, and we had over two hundred people show up, in the pouring rain with their children. Just smiles and joy," member Colleen Maguire said. "A group of teenagers [came] from Skowhegan to just be here, and the look of joy on those kids' faces of just being represented was just amazing."

Although the group says they have received some backlash, the community already has stepped up in support.