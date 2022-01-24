Greenville hospital supported by Subway co-founder

The late Dr. Peter Buck loved the Moosehead Lake region, according to a spokesperson for his philanthropic foundation.

GREENVILLE, Maine — A $3.5-million commitment from the late co-founder of Subway will support a hospital in the remote Maine town of Greenville.

C.A. Dean Hospital is small but sees its share of trauma in the Moosehead Lake region, a popular spot for tourists who want to fish, hunt, or ride snowmobiles.

The region was a favorite spot for Subway co-founder Dr. Peter Buck. So much so that his foundation pledged money to Northern Light Health to help fund a new hospital.

“We are going to be building a new 11,500 square-foot hospital building that will include a 24-hour emergency department, private inpatient rooms, new lab, new x-ray, new ambulance facility, [and] new helipad,” Marie Vienneau, president of C.A. Dean Hospital, said.

Overall, the project is estimated to cost $18.7 million, and ground could be broken as early as this spring if approved by the Northern Light Health Board.

“The original hospital and two buildings on the campus are over 100 years old already. They went online, I believe in 1917, so definitely a need, definitely regulatory concerns,” Vienneau said. “So it was imperative that Northern Light Health make this investment so we could continue to provide quality healthcare to Greenville, Maine.”

More than 100 members of the community also stepped up to help support the project, bringing a fundraising campaign to $7.88 million in just 10 months.

“We have primary care [and] specialty care on campus as well. Otherwise, people would have to travel up to 40 miles to get access to care,” Vienneau said, acknowledging this hospital means a lot to not only the community, but its visitors.

To learn more about the project, click here.