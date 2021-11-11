Greater Bangor Veterans Day Parade back after a year off

After a one-year absence caused by the pandemic, the Greater Bangor Veterans Day Parade was back on Thursday.

BANGOR, Maine — After a one-year absence caused by the pandemic, the Greater Bangor Veterans Day Parade was back on Thursday much to the joy of a large and appreciative crowd.

The parade began in Brewer near Hannaford supermarket and crossed the Joshua Chamberlain Bridge into Bangor with people honoring military veterans along the way.

After a brief ceremony in downtown Bangor, the parade resumed briefly until it ended on Exchange Street.

Veterans from all branches of the military and from many wars marched in the parade with spectators thanking them for their service as they marched.

Bands, high school junior ROTC programs, scout troops and more filled out Thursday's parade.