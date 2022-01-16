Grants to support free after school meals coming to Maine

Full Plates Full Potential said the program is giving almost $83,000 to five school systems and eight nonprofit groups.

PORTLAND, Maine — A Maine group that works to combat child hunger says it is awarding more than $80,000 to school districts and nonprofit organizations around the state.

Full Plates Full Potential works with dairy brand Oakhurst on the Oakhurst After School Meal Program.

The grants are designed to create free after-school meal programs for children who need them.