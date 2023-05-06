Governor Mills directs flags to be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of fallen firefighters

“Every day, firefighters and first responders across Maine and the nation risk their lives to keep our families, homes, and communities safe," Mills said.

MAINE, USA — Governor Janet Mills announced all Maine and the Unites States flags be lowered to half-staff Sunday in honor of all fallen firefighters.

“On Sunday, and every day, let us remember and honor the firefighters who gave their lives for the safety of others, and recommit to doing all we can to prevent fires from occurring", Governor Mills said.

“Every day, firefighters and first responders across Maine and the nation risk their lives to keep our families, homes, and communities safe,” she added.