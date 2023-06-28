Community fundraises to help Naples woman, service dog stay in their home

Earlier this year, Amy Sherwood found out her landlord no longer wanted to rent her mobile home. That's when her friends stepped in and started a GoFundMe.

NAPLES, Maine — Amy Sherwood and her service dog, "Dolly Pawton" (yes, named after the famous singer), have been inseparable for seven years.

It all started when Dolly was born in Amy's current home, a mobile home in Naples. Amy said Dolly's breeder was going through a divorce and needed a place for her dog's puppies to be born.

"Dolly gave me a life back I didn't think I could ever have," Sherwood said about the pair's bond.

Sherwood said she has a lot of medical issues, including postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS).

"When I stand up, my blood pressure drops, my heart rate rises, and I pass out," Sherwood said, later adding, "Dolly is trained to alert me if there are any cardiac issues. She's trained to go get help."

“Dolly Pawton” (to the left) is Amy Sherwood’s (to the right) service dog. She’s also a bit of a local celebrity. Now, the Naples community is coming together to help the pair stay in their mobile home. More on @newscentermaine at 5 and 6 p.m. pic.twitter.com/aELDCurKor — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) June 28, 2023

Dolly was trained primarily in the mobile home she and Sherwood live in together. Earlier this year, Sherwood found out her landlord no longer wants to rent and has decided to sell. She said her landlord has given her until July 19 (Dolly's birthday) to pay him the $199,000 requested.

To help out, Sherwood's friends have started a GoFundMe. The goal is to raise at least $100,000. Right now, the total stands a little below $95,000.

"I have a friend who's going to pay up to $100,000 and buy it and rent it to us until we can do everything that's needed to turn around and buy it for the difference of what we don't fundraise," Sherwood explained.

Other community members are also contributing in their own ways. David Allenson, president of a local grocery store, Umbrella Factory Supermarket, said his team has set up a jar at the busiest register to collect donations.

"It's open from the time we open in the morning to the time we close at night," Allenson said. "It's the one register that's always open no matter what."

Allenson said for as long as he has been working at the supermarket, Sherwood has been a customer.

"She shops here with her dog, and everybody knows her," Allenson said, later adding, "She's a good customer. We'd do anything for her. If we can help her, we'll help her."

Sherwood's friend, Tanya Ziegler of Yarmouth, has been using her skills in knitting and sewing to create goods that have been auctioned off at different events. Ziegler said she estimates she has raised around $1,000 independently.

"I actually see Amy as being more concerned about others than herself at times, so she's very giving," Ziegler said.

She added that's a big reason she wants to help her friend.

"There are many people out there who love Amy and Dolly and want to see them be able to stay right here in this home," Ziegler said.

Dolly was voted the 2020 Service Dog of the Year! You can check out her Facebook fan club here. Sherwood said Dolly's grandson, "Kenny Pawgers," is currently training to become a service dog.