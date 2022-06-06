Girls on the Run 5K returns with goal of showing girls they can do anything

The annual race, offset for two years of the pandemic, returned with hundreds of elementary school girls running for a good cause.

BRUNSWICK, Maine — More than 600 girls ran in Girls on the Run Maine's annual 5K in Brunswick on Sunday, a first since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Some of the girls were as young as eight. Thirty-five schools and community organizations were represented, according to Girls on the Run Maine Executive Director Emily Clark.

Clark said having the event in person again for the first time since 2019 is huge for Maine's youth.

"That's a metaphor for life: if they can actually set that goal, they'll be capable of so many things, and they'll realize anything is possible," Clark said.

The goal of the race is to empower young girls to show them they can do anything, Clark said.

"We have a big goal, and we want to accomplish that," Clark said.

She added that the numbers of Sunday's race totaled more than 600 racers, which is smaller than pre-pandemic levels of 1,100 or more but something parents and racers are proud of.

"There's a lot of kids out here; it's pretty cool. Lots of people signed up; great weather. I let my wife take part in it this year, but now I want to do it next year," Douglass Bailey, father of a runner, said.

"It felt really good ... because I just got out of my boot," Lucy Healy, a runner who recovered from a foot injury, said.

Katie Rumpf, a volunteer who sprayed hair dye on the runners, said this is her third year working the race.

"It's so much fun. Every year it gets bigger and better, and that's great," Rumpf said.

While there were more than 600 racers this year, Clark said the organization's goal is to have 800 or 900 runners next year.

Girls on the Run Maine is looking for more schools and organizations. If you work in education or a local youth organization, spring 2022 registration is closed, but fall registration is expected to open up soon.