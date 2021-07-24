Maine Game Wardens rescue missing man from a ditch in the woods in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — An 80-year-old man was rescued by police Saturday morning after his wife reported him missing. According to police, Harold Buckmore's wife woke up at 3:00 a.m. and couldn’t find her husband at their home in Belfast.
Officials say Game Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm rescued Buckmore around 7:00 a.m. from a shallow ditch filled with water in the woods. He was about a half-mile away from his home on Hunt Road.
The 80-year-old was unable to walk on his own and was suffering from severe hypothermia. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials tell us his condition is stable.
Buckmore was found approximately two-and-a-half hours after police started searching for him at 4:30 this morning.