Maine Game Wardens rescue missing man from a ditch in the woods in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — An 80-year-old man was rescued by police Saturday morning after his wife reported him missing. According to police, Harold Buckmore's wife woke up at 3:00 a.m. and couldn’t find her husband at their home in Belfast.

Officials say Game Warden Chad Robertson and K9 Storm rescued Buckmore around 7:00 a.m. from a shallow ditch filled with water in the woods. He was about a half-mile away from his home on Hunt Road.

The 80-year-old was unable to walk on his own and was suffering from severe hypothermia. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Officials tell us his condition is stable.

***UPDATE ... Harold was located by the Maine Warden's Service who had responded to assist us in the search*** BELFAST... Posted by BELFAST (MAINE) POLICE DEPARTMENT on Saturday, July 24, 2021