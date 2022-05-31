Boothbay community rallies for 'One-Eyed Olly'

The Boothbay community is rallying around a one-eyed cocker spaniel who needs cataract surgery in his remaining eye.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — The Boothbay community is rallying around 'One-Eyed Olly.' A one-eyed cocker spaniel who was recently rescued from a kill shelter in South Carolina after having his right eye removed due to infection. But now, his other eye is causing some problems and a local restaurant and brewery are fundraising for Olly's surgery.

Shane McBay rescued Olly about two months ago.

"He's the sweetest little thing. He acclimated quite well to us," McBay said.

There's one thing that's a little different about Olly. Yes, he lost one eye, but now he is having problems with the other.

"He was blind. I mean, he couldn't see out of either eye, probably," said Jen Mitchell. Mitchell is a close friend of McBay's and the owner of Brady's in Boothbay.

McBay is the front of the house manager at Brady's in Boothbay and works closely with Mitchell. They both support animal organizations and have adopted cocker spaniels before. With a restaurant named after a dog, it's fair to say they're dog people.

"We have a soft spot for cocker's so we were like, 'What's one more?'" McBay said.

When they learned that the only eye Olly had left has a cataract, they knew they had to do something. That's where Jen Mitchell's brother, Win Mitchell, comes in.

"The 'One-Eyed Olly IPA' was kind of just a random thing that came up," said Win Mitchell, owner at Boothbay Craft Brewery.

‘One Eyed Olly’ as he’s affectionately known, has a cataract in his other eye and the Boothbay community is getting creative to fundraise for his surgery #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/HvXzHGJK8V — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) May 31, 2022

Mitchell had a special beer he was already making for another fundraiser and decided to donate some of it to Brady's to help fundraise for Olly's surgery.

"It was a way for us to be able to give without having to do a lot, really. It was fun, and the idea of being able to come up with a name for a beer is fun too," he added.

"Everybody has a soft spot for these guys because they deserve a happy life. This guy got treated so badly at the beginning of his life, so now he's going to have a great one for the rest of it," Jen Mitchell added.

The goal for Olly's cataract surgery is $5,000 and any remaining funds raised will be donated to Action for Animals Maine.