Fuel Your Love program provides early Valentine's gifts to several Maine homeowners

An oil truck shows up at selected customer homes, delivering flowers, chocolates, and a full tank of oil.

BANGOR, Maine — Several homeowners around the state got early Valentine’s Day gifts on Friday.

Maine Energy was one of nine oil companies in Maine that participated in the Fuel Your Love program.

President of Maine Energy Rob Cort says they made seven deliveries in the greater Bangor area averaging $300 to $400 worth of fuel per stop.

"We are trying to do something nice for some very deserving customers, Cort said. They are very good to us and it gives us an opportunity to give something back to these people.

Cort says this is the third year Maine Energy has taken part in the Fuel Your Love Campaign for Valentine's Day.

Maine Energy Marketers Association, a trade group with 300 members including 125 heating oil, propane, biofuel, pellet, electric, and motor fuel providers helps to organize the event each Valentine’s Day.