'He just wanted to be nice to people': Loved ones reflect on loss of beloved first responder

Lt. James Ellis is remembered as a cherished mentor and a dedicated father.

BANGOR, Maine — Penobscot County is grieving the loss of one its most dedicated first responders. Lt. James Ellis died by suicide this week, according to his family.

Ellis’ daughter, Sam Mulheron, reflected on her father’s life of service.

“I remember him telling me, ‘Be the kindest person that someone meets. They’ll remember it when they’re in trouble. You’re the one they want to ask for, because they remember the time you treated them the right way,'” she said.

Ellis served for 17 years with the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Before that he was chief of the fire departments in Eddington and Holden and worked for the state fire marshall’s office.

In all those roles, Ellis is remembered as a mentor and steady presence in the often-chaotic world of first responders face.

“He helped you remember that we are there for the people. We are there to solve their problems on their worst days. And he was always able to do that,” Jared Bowden, who worked with Ellis at the Holden Fire Department, said Wednesday.

“The amount that he taught me, not only about the fire service in general, but about how to be a better person in general, was immeasurable," he continued.

Ellis’ mentorship didn’t stop at the end of watch. His daughter Sam made a career pivot from banker to Bangor police officer, following her father in seeking a career of public service. At first, she was worried he would be upset by the move, but instead Ellis showed the warmth and support that so many people knew him for.

“He was so proud … He inspired me to do it. Every day he was committed, and he went with me every single day to the track to make sure I was ready for the police academy. He was invested,” Sam said.

Since the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office announced the news of Ellis’ passing, people from across Maine have been united in expressing an overwhelming sense of loss.

More than 100 people have offered their condolences on the sheriff’s office Facebook post, with commenters ranging from a friend who hadn’t seen Ellis since high school to those who have known him for 30 years.

But, perhaps his daughter said it best: “He just wanted to be nice to people and I think that’s what everyone remembers most about him.”

If you or a loved one is in crisis, help is available. You can call or text the Maine Crisis Line 24-7 at 1-888-568-1112.