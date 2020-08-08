'Fill the Bus' benefits the Brewer Area Food Pantry

BREWER, Maine — During this ongoing pandemic, for many Mainers putting healthy meals on your family's plate is tough.
Today the Brewer Area Food Pantry hosted a 'Fill the Bus' event at the Hannaford in Brewer. All donations will benefit the Brewer Area Food Pantry, non-perishables and monetary donations are both accepted at the pantry if you were not able to make it to the Fill the Bus event.
The Brewer Food Pantry has seen a significant increase in need of food boxes.
So far, the pantry has been able to accommodate every family that needs a box, but this food drive will be able to give more and better food boxes to families in need living in Brewer and Eddington.
"We originally were only allowing people to come once a month to the food pantry and now we've opened it up to them being able to come weekly, so we are putting out a lot more food than we were before," says Joshua Page, the community support supervisor with OHI in Brewer.
Here is a list of most needed items that you can still donate at the Brewer Area Food Pantry:
- Canned carrots
- Cream corn
- Canned peas
- Canned corn
- Cereal
- Soups
- Stuffing Mix
- Juice
- Pasta
- Dry beans
- Pancake Mix
- Jelly
- French fried onions
- Baking supplies
You can call the Brewer Area Food Pantry at (207) 848-5804.
