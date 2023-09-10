The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 21, in Freeport.

FREEPORT, Maine — Accompanied by thousands of lit jack-o-lanterns, the Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival is a sight to behold during the spooky season of October. The fun-filled event kicks off at noon, on Saturday, Oct. 21, with live music, tasty treats, kid's activities, and free pumpkins to take home.

NEWS CENTER Maine's "Stormy" weather vehicle will also make an appearance to spice up the spooky spirit.

Kiddos will have a chance to participate in a costume parade, pumpkin lighting, and much more. The festival concludes at 8 p.m.

Want to support Camp Sunshine even more? You can sponsor a "Glow Heart" pumpkin in honor or memory of a loved one by filling out the "Tribute Gift" section of the donation form to ensure your loved one's pumpkin has an "in honor / in memory tag" to be displayed at the event.

All orders placed before 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 20, will have a tag with their loved one's name displayed at the event. Click here to sponsor a "Glow Heart" pumpkin.

All proceeds benefit Camp Sunshine's mission to provide a year-round, free retreat in Casco, Maine, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families.

For a full list of scheduled events, click here.

Want to volunteer at this year's event? Click here to sign up.