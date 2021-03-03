Family of teen killed in Camden fire offers list of organizations people can support in his name

Theodore Hedstrom's father, Tom, says his son was the most kind and gentle person he ever met.

CAMDEN, Maine — A fire at a home on the corner of Mount Battie Street and Blake Street in Camden on the morning of Thursday, Feb. 25, left Theodore Hedstrom, 14, dead.

Maine State Police Lt. Troy Gardner said there is no indication of foul play in the fire. He said the room where the fire started is where Hedstrom was sleeping, and it had electrical paneling. A new dryer had been installed recently that could have contributed, according to Gardner.

Joanna Hedstrom Suomi, Theodore's aunt, reached out to NEWS CENTER Maine on behalf of Theodore's father, Tom. She provided the following statement from Tom, which includes organizations people can support in Theodore's name:

I am sad for the loss of my son Theodore. He was the most kind and gentle person I ever met. It was an honor to be his father.

If you would like to show your support for us, please make donations in Theodore's name to this wonderful organization:

You can also donate by calling 844-739-0849, or mail in the donation. The address is:

Shriners Hospitals for Children

Attn: Processing Center

PO Box 863765

Orlando, FL 32886

Theodore touched many lives in all of his passions and hobbies. If you would like to donate to one Theodore's favorite organizations, please support:

For donations, email mainecoaststormfundraiser@gmail.com or send a check with "In memory of Theo Hedstrom" directly to:

Maine Coast Storm

PO Box 1166

Rockport, ME 04846

For donations, email gooserivergolfmaine@gmail.com.