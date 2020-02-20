BANGOR, Maine — There is a small group of people in Maine who belong to a group that nobody ever wants to be part of.

Parents Of Murdered Children is the only national organization that is specifically focused on the people left behind after the murder of a family member or friend.

The Maine Chapter holds monthly meetings in Augusta and provides support, supplies and information to these people about the grief process.

Recently a small branch of the support group began meeting in Bangor to make it easier for people to get to the meetings that are so important to them.

The group allowed NEWS CENTER Maine a rare peek behind their curtain to help tell their story.

If you or anyone you know have any questions or are interested in joining the group you can contact them through the links below for more information

Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children Facebook page

National Organization of Parents of Murdered Children Inc.

Maine Chapter of Parents of Murdered Children

Maine Chapter POMC - Art Jette 270-3518 or 270-2999

RELATED: Half of murders in Maine are tied to domestic violence, one father continues fight to prevent them

RELATED: Helping prevent domestic abuse in Maine

RELATED: Father of murder victim pushing for change

RELATED: Parents of murdered children attend monument re-dedication