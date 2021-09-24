Fallen Hancock County deputy's cruiser turned into place of remembrance

Flowers were delivered all day Friday by florists and members of the community who want to pay their respects to Deputy Luke Gross.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — Many people throughout Hancock County say the loss of Deputy Luke Gross, who was hit and killed while investigating an accident Thursday, will be a loss for the entire community.

That is one of the reasons the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department has placed his cruiser on the side of the road in front of the old jail as a memorial to Gross.

Flags and flowers were delivered all day Friday by florists and members of the community who wanted to pay their respects.

Former Sheriff and now county commissioner William Clark said there have also been discussions of retiring his call sign Hancock 509.

Clark and Sheriff Scott Kane also said an end-of-watch banner was made and will be placed on the car in the near future in honor of the fallen deputy as well.