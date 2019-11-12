HAMPDEN, Maine — The Good Shepherd Food Bank in Hampden received a generous donation by the Maine Credit Unions' Campaign for Ending Hunger. Another check was presented to Brenda Davis, a longtime Maine advocate to end hunger.

As part of her effort, Davis stops at seven different locations each year in Maine to raise money and awareness about food insecurity in the state.

Representatives from the Bangor Chapter of Credit Unions and the Maine Credit Union League gave the checks to the Good Shepherd Bank in Hampden and towards the hunger organization that Davis runs in Old Town, BBC Opportunity Center.

"Brenda is a great champion for combating hunger in our state and identifying the root causes of hunger, so we are here to lend our support to her and of course to our partners at Good Shepherd Food Bank which move mountains to feed people," Jen Burke with the Maine Credit Union League said.

Davis is traveling through Maine for a call to action to the severity of hunger in the state. Her last of 7 stops for the season is on Thursday, December 19th at the Brunswick Hotel.

"Over the years people in Maine are beginning to talk about it and realize a hungry child can't learn, a hungry parent can't work," said Davis.

