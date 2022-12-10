Ellsworth center bringing awareness to domestic violence

NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth and Machias helps those experiencing abusive relationships.

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The month of October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and NextStep Domestic Violence Project in Ellsworth wants to bring awareness to abusive relationships.

"There are so many different ways people can take part and reach out to survivors," Interim Executive Director Kelly Brown said. "Our hope is that so many community members will get involved that survivors will dare to make that call because they'll begin to know that it is safe and they're not alone."

To bring the community together and add visibility to their support, NextStep is creating a twist on a sign you see almost every day.

“You see so many political signs out there, and we said, ‘Our sign should be out there too,'" Brown said. “It doesn’t matter if you’re Republican or Democrat. I think we all can get behind the message of home should be safe. It’s that simple.”

For the month of October, purple yard signs will be available to grab for your front lawn, with each sign displaying the center’s confidential helpline.

Additionally, the center will be hanging up tear-off tab posters throughout spots like libraries, bus stops, and shopping centers, and encourages others to do the same.

"For example, if you're part of a faith-based community, make sure our tear-off posters are there; that they're in the bathrooms. It's as simple as that. You're already going there, just take that piece of literature with you," Brown said.

Lindsay Moon said signs of a domestic violence situation can appear in many ways, but isolation and controlling behavior can be an early indication.

Although friends on the outside may be hesitant to cross a line, she said creating a support system is the best way to help.

"A lot of the time [the relationship] it's our business, and [many believe], 'What happens behind closed doors isn't really anyone's business,' and I think that really fosters abusers being able to get away with that behavior," Moon said.

"They [abusers] think that out—they want to create some form of isolation. And for community members to simply put that sign up, it doesn't take a lot of effort," Brown added.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a domestic violence situation, don't hesitate to call Maine's resource helpline at 1-866-834-HELP, or dial 7-1-1 to be connected.

You can also call 1-800-315-5579 to be connected to NextStep's 24/7 confidential helpline.