Eastern Area Agency on Aging asks for donations, volunteers for holidays

Holiday meals are set to be delivered one week before Thanksgiving and Christmas, but due to rising food costs, EAAA needs help with the “robust” meals.

BREWER, Maine — Meals on Wheels is back again this holiday season to bring a little joy and food to Mainers who need it.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging is getting prepared to bring close to 900 homebound Mainers holiday meals for Thanksgiving and Christmas a week before both holidays.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of people requesting holiday meals has nearly tripled.

With the rising number of requests and food costs, the agency is asking for community donations and volunteers to help pack the more “robust” holiday meals

“For Thanksgiving, we’re going to be serving turkey and mashed potatoes and stuffing, with a dessert of a pie as well. And we’re asking people to come alongside because that costs us a little additional money, and we need to cover those costs along the way.” Chris Street, nutrition director for Eastern Area Agency on Aging, said.

The Eastern Area Agency on Aging currently has the help of 122 volunteers and will deliver the holiday meals to Hancock, Penobscot, Piscataquis, and Washington counties.

Anyone who would like to donate their time or money can visit the Eastern Area Agency on Aging’s website.