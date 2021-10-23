Drug takeback event is being held in Maine

MAINE, USA — This is the weekend when Mainers can return prescription drugs to police departments and other locations across the state.
You can stop by and drop off your expired, unused, or unwanted medication medications at your local police department between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. They do not accept any type of needles.
The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration holds the event once in the fall, on Saturday, and once in the spring.
In the spring, 27,340 pounds of drugs were returned in Maine, bringing Maine's all-time total to 479,605 pounds. In New England, more than 46 tons of unused and unwanted drugs were collected and more than 57 tons of drugs were returned during the fall event a year ago.