Driver shortage shelves coastal trolley service

The Shoreline Explorer's director said they serve up to 50,000 passengers each summer.

SANFORD, Maine — Trolleys that travel through Maine’s coastal communities aren’t just a quaint sign of summer.

While some are only rented for tours, others are a legitimate public transit for tens of thousands of tourists and local workers each year. Riders in York County will be looking for alternatives this summer, as the Shoreline Explorer won’t run.

The trolleys move up to 50,000 passengers each year – June through Labor Day -- according to York County Community Action Transportation Director Tom Reinauer. Between seasonal drivers returning and those applying for open positions, he had, at most, 10 people available to man the six-vehicle fleet. That's half of what he said he needs.

"We realized that it would just be frustrating for people because they’d have to wait so long for a trolley," Reinauer explained. "We usually ran between 20 minutes and a half-hour between trolleys, and if we were to run with the people we have, we’d probably be more like an hour and a half."

The Shoreline Explorer is not the only trolley in the area losing service this year. The York Beach Trolley was permanently canceled this spring. The owner wrote in a statement that he would love to see the Shoreline Explorer or someone else take it over in the future.

Drivers with commercial driver's licenses have been in high demand during the ongoing pandemic. Shortages of licensed drivers have caused disruptions from school districts to municipal bus services to trucking companies over the past two years.

Reinauer is stretching existing resources where he can. The Sanford-based nonprofit also operates a fleet of buses, taking people to work, to appointments, and to other necessary errands in the area. One bus route runs from Sanford to the Hannaford in Wells. By the last week in June, Reinauer said the route will extend hourly to the public beach down the road from Hannaford. But it won't travel along route one, as the Shoreline Explorer did.

Larissa Crockett just left office as Wells’ town manager. She said she's grateful the bus line will still run from Sanford to her town, but its absence along route one -- one of the busiest roadways in the northeast -- means more headaches for her neighbors.

“The trollies are the only form of public transit that goes along that corridor," Crockett said. "And, so, losing the one opportunity to put multiple households into one vehicle – having them move up and down route one, as opposed to now, everyone needing to rely on a personal vehicle – it just means more congestion along an already congest[ed] corridor.”

It won’t help this season, but Reinauer is trying to stay positive for next summer. He’s been able to find permanent drivers for his buses. He hopes that translates to the trolleys in 2023.

"I’m hoping that the job market kind of turns around between now and then, but we’ll see," Reinauer said calmly.

"We’ll have to wait and see."

