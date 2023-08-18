'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' campaign underway in Maine

Between 2017 and 2021, there were 223 DUI-related deaths in Maine.

That number is why the Maine Bureau of Highway Safety is spending extra federal money for law enforcement agencies to increase officer hours on the streets to catch impaired drivers. The campaign lasts through Sept. 4.

Twenty-eight law enforcement agencies and police departments across Maine are participating in the campaign. Officers and law enforcement agencies are working together to get impaired drivers off the roads. With Labor Day weekend ahead, a lot of people are driving and spending time in Maine.

"My message is to be responsible, find a ride," Lt. Dana Thompson of the Gorham Police Department said. "In today's world, it's so easy to find public transportation, an Uber, a taxi, a bus, a trusted friend or family member that can come pick you up if you'd had too much to drink and get you home safely. It's not worth the risk."

Increased patrols are scheduled for different times of the day, to help reduce the number of impaired drivers on Maine roadways.

Thompson said he has noticed an increase in people driving drunk or high during the day, and more often it's those who use marijuana or abuse prescription drugs.