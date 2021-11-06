Downtown Bangor hosts Art Market during Native American Heritage Month

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, Downtown Bangor hosted an art market to celebrate the culture and support local artists.

The market featured jewelry, paintings, and other hand-made crafts created by local Native American artists.

There were also several performances held in Bangor's West Market Square. Firefly, of the Penobscot Nation, was one of the performers who was joined by two Native dancers, Donna and Anna.

The group performed Friday night at the Bangor Arts Exchange and twice during the day on Saturday. During the performances they got the crowd involved to learn some of the traditional dances.