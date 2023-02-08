Downeast community grieves loss of teen in Baileyville crash

Those who new the victim say he was part of the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township.

INDIAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — Since the death of a 15-year-old high school student in a crash in Baileyville on Monday, the pace of life in this small Downeast community has changed.

“People are down. There are no smiles right now, and everyone’s just mourning,” Justin Lola, who knew the victim, said during a break from his maintenance work near the community center.

Lola says the teenager who died was part of the Passamaquoddy Tribe of Indian Township — located just a few miles from the site of Monday’s crash.

This week’s loss is just the latest in a difficult summer for the tribe. Less than two weeks ago, Chief John Stevens passed away after serving one of the longest terms in tribal leadership.

For Joseph Harnois, who lives in Indian Township, the tragic death of a young high schooler in addition to the passing of Stevens has been overwhelming for him and others in this small community of less than 1,000.

“I guess we’re at a state of disbelief, losing another tribal member as young as 15. The whole reservation is very silent about it,” He said. “I feel devastated for his father. He was so close to his son.”

But amid the collective grief, Lola has noticed a shift around him.

“There are times where we’re pretty scattered, I’ll be honest. But when it comes to losing somebody, that’s the time you can count on everyone coming together,” Lola said.

Police are continuing to investigate Monday’s crash. They believe both alcohol and speed could be factors.