'Don't Despair Repair' program helps rural Maine commuters

Members of the United Way in Franklin County started the program and hope to raise funds to help more drivers.

FARMINGTON, Maine — Sometimes people take things for granted when they use them every day, even cars.

But, for the thousands of Mainers who live where Uber and bus routes don’t exist, that vehicle becomes a lifeline.

Mary Lord was dealing with a broken car, which is not good when she has doctors’ appointments in Portland and lives in Farmington, a rural town in Franklin County. That community, like many others in the state, doesn't have rideshare apps available or bus routes. For most stretches of road, there isn't even a paved shoulder to ride a bike.

A mechanic told Lord her car was not safe enough to drive out of town, and repairs would cost around $1,000.

"Quite a chunk of money for me to take out of my budget.," she remarked.

She got in touch with Nichole Ernest from the local United Way. Earnest and other leaders in the nonprofit had just launched a program to help people just like Lord, whose car means the difference between getting to work, medical attention, and groceries and going without those necessities.

It’s called the Don’t Despair Car Repair. After applying and being accepted, the program funds up to $1,000 in repairs for folks who need a little help getting back on the road.

Kurt Phillips owns Phillips Motorsports in Farmington, one of 12 shops that provide the program's applications to customers and offer repairs covered by it.

"Times are tight," Phillips said, standing in front of Lord's Chrysler PT Cruiser. "Usually, vehicle repair is the last thing on people’s mind, or the last thing they can afford, so I think it’s a great program."

Still in its infancy, Ernest said they started with $15,000, and they’re looking for donations to help more people get back to their lives safely.

"I just think it’s wonderful that things end up happening like this for people who need them," Lord said through tears.

United Way of the Tri-Valley Area serves Franklin County and Livermore. Anyone living in that region can find a list of participating garages and download an application here.