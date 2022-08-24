Dinner Mates helps locals meet over food and drink

The group was started by a woman who recently moved to Maine with the sole mission for people to sign up for an event, meet people, and make friends.

PORTLAND, Maine — For many of us, when we move on from high school, our number of friends starts dropping.



Then college happens. People find a few good friends and hope to stay close.



Then people move to another city, enter work life, some get married, and lose touch with many, leaving people at times feeling lonely.



Many people want to expand their social circle and meet new people, but they just don't know how.

Now, there's a new option that recently kicked off in Portland. It's called Dinner Mates, and its sole mission is to build community and help people make friends.

"To get to know one another over food," Laurel Chiten said.

Chiten started the group after moving to Maine from New York during the pandemic. She had this idea she wanted to start to meet new people in Maine and one day posted on the social media app Nextdoor her idea.

"'Hi, I'm Laurel! I'm here from Manhattan, I'm thinking of doing this thing called Dinner Mates. Who's interested?' And I got up in the next morning, and it was like I had so many emails and three days later. I had 300 people saying I want information, add me to your email list," Chiten told NEWS CENTER Maine.





There's a wicked cool initiative that recently kicked off in Portland! It's called 'Dinner Mates.'

"You come because you want to. And what you do is you come with no expectations other than have a meal and enjoy people's company," Jeff, who has been to multiple events, said.

Chiten said she created a membership for people to better get to know each other, rather than just going to one dinner. If people are not interested in joining the membership, she said they can simply pay the fee to the specific event they want to attend, show up, and make new friends.

"People are finding friendships and lovely relationships and connections to community here. ... It's so much bigger than just food," Jorge, who also showed up for an event, said.

It's an effort that also supports small businesses in the area. On this given day, more than 30 people showed up for a special dinner at the Broken Arrow Restaurant in Portland.

For Jeff, it was a way to get back to being social after spending years not going out because of the pandemic.

"The last three or four years for everyone have been very hard in meeting people, and not so much meeting people but just reconnecting, and when you get into that pattern of being alone, it's hard to break," Jeff said. "It was a big step for me. I thought about canceling like six times."

Jeff and many others enjoy the events and have made different friends through the process.

"This seems to be a particularly welcoming kind of atmosphere," Marcia said.

"People who like to eat and people who like to drink generally enjoy the company of other people who like to eat and drink, and Portland is a very friendly town, and so this works," Nathan, who is a member of Dinner Mates, said.

If you are interested in learning more information about Dinner Mates, click here.

If you have any questions you can email Chiten at laurel@dinnermatesclub.com.

"The thing that keeps me going really is I see the joy that people have. One women came up to me and said in the short period of time [that] it really made a difference for her. She felt much less alone. That's what drives me," Chiten said.

Editor's note: Only first names of attendees were used in this story.