BANGOR, Maine — Well, this is unusual.

On Tuesday, Maine State Police made an Instagram post of a wedding dress found between exits 1 and 2of Interstate 395 in Bangor on Feb. 29.

The dress was found around 5 a.m. on the westbound side.

If this is your dress, call Maine State Police at (207) 973-3700.

