'Deck the Halls' event gives people a look inside Greenville's historic inns

On Saturday, people from across Eastern Maine made the trip to the Moosehead Lake Region to explore the town's history.

GREENVILLE, Maine — On Saturday, Destination Moosehead Lake held an open house for people to come and see three of Greenville's historic inns all decked out for Christmas.

Ruth McLaughlin is the owner of the Blair Hill Inn which was built in 1891 by a man named Lyman Blair.

When he and his wife died, it was passed down to other members of their family, then sold as a private home a few times, before McLaughlin and her husband bought it in 1997. The couple had no ties to Maine.

"My husband had never been here... literally found this little listing in the back of a magazine," she said recalling the first time they saw the inn.

Today in Greenville, three historic inns opened their doors to visitors to show off their Christmas decorations, and to raise money for the region’s chamber of commerce #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/Xg3mi9r2dQ — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) December 11, 2021

The McLaughlin's completely restored the home inside and out, raised their children at Blair Hill, and still live in the inn themselves. They added that it's extra special being at the inn at Christmas time.

"It's magical. We sit down at the end of the day and just feel like it's magical. It's lovely," McLaughlin said.

Saturday's event was full of that Christmas magic, but also an opportunity for the area's chamber of commerce to raise money.

"This money will help us be able to better support our members and better support the marketing for this area," Allison Arbo, executive director of Destination Moosehead Lake said.

She added that people who were visiting the inns were excited to be able to see them for the first time because all of them are reservation only.

McGlaughlin said it takes weeks for her to decorate the inn for Christmas, but it doesn't feel like work at all.

"I love decorating that's my favorite if I could only do that and none of the other jobs I'd be a happy, happy person.>