CrossFit 321, and other local gyms worked out and raised money for #TeamChohen

Saturday's workout fundraiser raised money for the family of Amanda Cohen, a CrossFit321 member who battled cancer and now has an inoperable brain tumor.

TOPSHAM, Maine — There are always some people who begin their weekend with an early morning Saturday workout. But for members of CrossFit 321 in Topsham, this group lift had a bigger purpose.

Amanda Cohen joined the gym in 2013 and was an active member, judging, volunteering, and competing in events as well as working as an instructor. Four years later, she was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer. After surgery she was cancer-free.

But one year after the surgery, the cancer returned and it was Stage 3. After chemotherapy and radiation treatment for months, she was again cleared of cancer.

According to the CrossFit gym, Cohen underwent more testing last month after having double vision, and an inoperable brain tumor was discovered and she was given a four to 12-month prognosis.

Saturday's event has raised more than $13,000 so far for Amanda, her husband David, and their 13-year-old son Jacob. Amanda has devoted her life to helping her son navigate his Autism. The money raised from the event will allow David and Amanda to spend as much time together at home as possible.

“We’ve had a lot of members who, we haven’t had in a while because they’ve either moved away or maybe they just moved on to do something else but a lot have come back today to support Amanda and her family.," CrossFit 321 owner Shawn Thiboutot said Saturday.

CrossFit 321 and ten other local gyms held Saturday's competition with the mission of donating all funds to the Cohen family,

“This is the first time we’ve actually been able to get together as a community and do something," Thiboutot added. "We can do something to help a member of ours. It’s kind of exciting, you know, in a couple of ways."

Three different workouts kept the folks in the local CrossFit community busy as members were rowed, tossed medicine balls, and jumped on and off boxes. Although it may be a good exercise, Thiboutot said the workout was the secondary focus of the day.

“We’ve seen [Amanda] and, you know, her son grow up. And what’s nice about CrossFit is that it’s a lot about the community. So, the workouts are one thing but a lot of us are about the comradery. Doing stuff together. Doing events together and doing stuff like this," he added.