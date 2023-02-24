Community rallies around Maine EMT diagnosed with cancer

An EMT who would do anything to help someone else is now getting help through a benefit event in his name.

TOPSHAM, Maine — Gerry Pineau is a born Mainer who has given the majority of his life to the fire service. He's spent every day being a help to someone who needed it.

"Everyone that's ever met Gerry has a 'Gerry story,' and he touches everyone he meets in the best way," Erin Squibb, one of Gerry's friends, said.

On Saturday, the community is coming together to host a benefit auction in his name to show him how much he means to this community and to those he has touched over the years.

"I mean, in this job, we help people every day. But Gerry does it when he leaves the job. He's the one that, if you have a flat tire, he'll stop and change it. If you have too many groceries coming out of the store, he will grab a bag and help you put it in the car," Chief Chris McLaughlin said.

Squibb added, "You know that phrase, 'He'll give you the shirt off his back?' I've seen him actually do that before."

Gerry was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in December 2022 and hasn't been able to work since starting the treatment he needs.

The community hopes to raise enough money through the event to support him and his family while he's receiving treatment.

"When we put this event out, the first venue wasn't going to be big enough cause we knew everywhere Gerry has been he has had a positive impact on people," McLaughlin said.

"Anyone that's met Gerry knows exactly why we are doing all of this. I've never met a more deserving man of people's support," Squibb said.

Anyone who would like to attend Garry's Benefit on Saturday night, click here for more information and here to purchase tickets.