Community raises money for Knox County Sheriff's Office deputy after house fire

So far, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $100,000.

NORTH HAVEN, Maine — The North Haven community is stepping up to help deputy Josh Lemoi and his family after a fire burned through their home last week.

"He lost everything. We lost both our dogs, all of the furniture, all the Christmas clothes, basically, everything he had to his name is gone," Alexa Lemoi, Josh Lemoi's daughter, said.

Josh Lemoi, a veteran, has been a cadet at the Maine Criminal Justice Academy for the last 17 weeks. The academy director said the 18-week program is intense and said cadets only go home on the weekends.

"Couldn't pick a worse time. Really getting ready for graduation and getting ready to finish the program, and having to deal with the tragedy of a loss like this is really difficult," Maine Criminal Justice Academy Director Rick Desjardins said.

Alexa Lemoi decided to take matters into her own hands and created a GoFundMe page to help her family. So far, it has raised more than $100,000.

"There have been a couple of people who have donated $5,000, and we have no idea who they are. [We're] beyond thankful for everyone and how far this has gone," Alexa Lemoi said.

Knox County Sheriff Tim Carroll said once Josh graduates, he will be covering North Haven. Carroll said law enforcement agencies across the state have been reaching out, asking how they can help.

"It's just a good feeling," Carroll said.

Josh Lemoi is one of 57 cadets graduating Friday. For more information on donating, anyone interested can visit the GoFundMe page.

The community is stepping up to help a Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy and his family after a fire destroyed their home on North Haven last week. So far, a @gofundme page has raised more than $100,000. More at 6. @newscentermaine pic.twitter.com/hNKK8T4nAK — Roslyn Flaherty (@roslyn_flaherty) December 13, 2021