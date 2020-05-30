BUCKSPORT, Maine — Many towns and cities across Maine annually hold 'Community Clean Up Days' for school groups, organizations, and families to pick up the trash on your neighborhood left behind by others.

This year, due to COVID-19, many towns have either canceled or postponed the clean-up days.

Today in Busckport, residents were encouraged to pick up a big trash bag from Main Street Bucksport, wear a pair of gloves, and pick up the trash found on your block and neighboring streets.

It's a tradition that has been going on for four years now and the town wants to keep it alive.

"We are encouraging people to do their own clean-up around their own house or block or neighborhood or just an area of the road that they're familiar with," said Brook Minner, the Executive Director of Maine Street Bucksport.

Kacey, Parker and Jackson Hutchins we're cleaning up their street since 9 a.m.

"The town has really pitched in and helped out for business owners and for us as residents so we really want to give back and this is the least we can do to show our appreciation," said Kacey Hutchins.

"Because then you'll help out the environment and make the world a better place," said 6-year-old Parker Hutchins.

Make sure to maintain a safe social distance when going out to cleaning around your neighborhood.

"If we instill it in them now, you know they'll keep taking care of the streets, the environment for us throughout their lifetime and then they can pass that on," said Kacey Hutchins.

This year there is no need to register. Even thou Saturday was "Community Clean-Up Day," the town encourages people from other town and cities in Maine to head out and do your part to keep your community beautiful.

"So I jog around town, and I see all the trash, unfortunately, I always say I would this to be an event we don't need to do anymore because it would be great if people would stop littering," said Minner.

