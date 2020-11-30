Community Connector faces bus driver shortage

The public transit system in the greater Bangor area is 10 bus drivers short. "It's at an all time high right now," says superintendent Laurie Linscott.

BANGOR, Maine — The public transit system in the greater-Bangor area is facing a severe bus driver shortage, to the extent that two routes had to be cut short.

Normally, Community Connector has 35 to 37 drivers. Currently, it has just 25 bus drivers. Linscott says they are trying to hire about 10 drivers.

Bus drivers need a class B license with a P endorsement and without air brake restriction, as well as a clean driving record.

"We are finding drivers not coming with that, or they just don't have that in this area, so we are not getting that many people with that license to apply," says Community Connector Superintendent Laurie Linscott.

If you don't have the license and would like to get it, Linscott says, "You can go to EMCC to get the license, they have a nice little course there. You can also go to NTI to take the course to get the license, or you can just read the book and do it the old fashioned way and kind of teach yourself."

Linscott says you at least have to have a permit. "If they come with a permit we can take it from there, and see if they would qualify to go further."

Because of the shortage, there are reduced services. Only two Capehart buses are running instead of normally three, and the Orono Black Bear Express Shuttle's route has been canceled for the rest of the year.

"People in this area depend on the bus to get around. Driving the bus for the city of Bangor is very exciting. No two days are alike because you have different passengers and different weather conditions," says Linscott. "You are the leader of your own shift, your job is to get them there safely and reliably."