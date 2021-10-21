Collection of iconic relics up for auction at Bryant Stove Shop and Music Box Museum

When the store's owners Joe and Bea Bryant died, the family closed the museum. Two years later, the couple's kids are fulfilling their parent's wishes.

THORNDIKE, Maine — Preserving history was what the Bryant Stove Shop and Music Box Museum in Thorndike did for decades. Now, its history could be yours.



When owners Joe and Bea Bryant died, the family closed the museum.

Two years later, they are fulfilling their parent's wishes to sell everything.

From thousands of buttons, to antique cars, to stoves, vintage pianos, and a lot more, all of it is going on the auction block this Saturday.

The couple's son, Roy Bryant, said their one hope is that bidders take good care of the relics, just like their parents did.

People are flying in from different states, and there have been even bidders from out of the country who have already set their bids.

Rusty Farrin is the auctioneer. He recommends people who can't make it to Thorndike or are out of staters do an absentee bid by calling Farrin at 431-0031.

"There's a lot of unique items that have never been offered in the state of Maine before," Farrin said.

"They should be out and shared so that they can be alive again, and we want them to get back into collectors hands where everybody can enjoy them on a daily basis, and everything is being sold without reserve, so if people have interest don't feel like you have to pay crazy money, you could easily come with a nice gem at a modest fee," Roy Bryant said.

"I talked with a guy a few minutes ago. He's driven all the way from Alaska," Clayton Bryant, son of Joe and Bea Bryant, said.

"I heard they closed down and have been trying to get in touch with them for a few years, and I just by chance said even if the home folks passed away them stoves are still there somewhere," Michael Twitchell, who drove seven days all from Alaska to Maine for the auction, said.

Twitchell is hoping he can get his hands on two or three stoves.

"The stoves that mom would have never sold otherwise are going to be sold. All the antique automatic musical things that dad would have never sold otherwise are going to be sold," Roy said.

"I used to come here every few years, see Mr. Bryan tour, see what he was up to, see what he had," said future bidder William Ellis. "There is something for everybody."

A few bandwagons will also be up for grabs.

"We have interest in Switzerland for this one right now, and he is going to call and bid live when it comes on," Roy said.

"Over many decades, none of these have even been for sale, so anybody is fortunate to get any of these down through here," Twitchell said.

"I just hope that everything goes to a good home at this point," Clayton said.