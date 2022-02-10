Colder weather calls for more resources for unhoused Mainers

Organizers said the cold weather and drug overdoses are the biggest concerns for people living unsheltered. They said gloves, hats, and coats are needed most.

PORTLAND, Maine — Outside the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland, Sunday, more than a dozen community organizations joined forces to provide drug resources, food, and winter clothes for unsheltered people.

Organizers said the need is increasing exponentially as the temperatures drop.

For Shay Dufour, who was unsheltered herself, the community event comes at a somber time, as she said deaths among unhoused people are increasing.

According to a Maine Housing Survey, there were 4,400 people experiencing homelessness in Maine as of January 25, 2022. That is twice the amount compared to the same time last year.

"If we can't get these resources out, the deaths are going to go up more and more," Dufour said.

Brenda Gilliam's son died this year while living on the streets in Portland. Her son Marcus was homeless for the last two years and died in May, she told NEWSCENTER Maine.

"Open your door and take a walk down these streets, this is the real world people, open your eyes," Gilliam said.

Hot dogs, beans, sandwiches, soda, and coffee, along with Narcan, Naloxone, tampons, condoms, and hygiene supplies were handed out to folks.

Randy Beard of Recover 2gether said winter clothes and supplies are needed the most as the months continue to get colder.

"Socks, tents, tarps, sleeping bags, winter clothes... just because we're homeless does not mean we are not human," Beard said.

Items are much needed, as shelter space continues to be in short supply, according to organizers.

For Edward Page, who is homeless and has lived in Portland all his life, the resources mean the difference between life and death.