Bangor steps up Revitalization Plan for downtown business district

More small businesses reliant on foot traffic are enticed to open their doors.

BANGOR, Maine — The City of Bangor says it wants businesses there to thrive.

Some cities across Maine are struggling to keep businesses and attract new ones, and it's no different in the City of Bangor.

Anne Krieg, director of development for the City of Bangor, is working on a plan to revitalize its downtown.

“We just completed an economic development strategy that talks about business retention and business expansion as well as attracting new business,” stated Krieg.



Krieg says a big part of the plan is to hire more workers to help support these businesses, while the city works with the Downtown Bangor Partnership and Chamber of Commerce to help retain business.

Bangor’s food scene has been an economic driver downtown.

Its latest addition is the Sugar Ray Baking Company, which just opened last week.



Sole proprietor and baker for Sugar Ray, Rian Hubert, is pleased with the location and support she’s got thus far.

“I looked at several different places, and this one I just fell in love with,” said Hubert.

Hubert started baking at home during the pandemic, and business boomed, allowing her to open a storefront on State Street in Bangor.

“It's been wonderful. It's been really great. I can't ask for a better reception,” expressed Hubert.

Established businesses like Bangin Whoopie, which struggled during the pandemic, are finally recouping.

Christine Maidlow, a long-time employee with the store, says, she’s seen “an uptick of people coming since the pandemic.” And with recent additions of businesses in downtown Bangor, it’s beginning to feel “normal” again.

Maidlow hopes for a busy summer season and sees the downtown revitalization happening as a big win for all businesses there.

“My dad grew up here, and he always says downtown is the place to be. And it’s really nice to see it coming back,” said Maidlow.



The city also hopes to add more housing units to the downtown areas, to help bring even more foot traffic to its businesses.

