Respected Maine journalist Chris Rose has died

PORTLAND, Maine — It is with heavy hearts that we share news of the loss of respected Maine journalist Chris Rose, who died Wednesday following a cardiac event.

Chris began his television news career in Worcester, Massachusetts, and as a writer and producer at WBZ-TV in Boston before he joined NEWS CENTER Maine, where he shared his talents for more than 30 years.

He first joined WCSH in 1986 as a newscast producer before he followed his destiny to get out in the field and in front of a camera, and we all benefited from that choice.

"No one has been more reliable," former colleague and longtime anchor Pat Callaghan wrote in 2018, when announcing Chris' departure from NEWS CENTER Maine. "You always knew he would make deadline; the story would be factual, compelling, and complete; and he would never waste words. That was probably his producer in training action."

His legendary reporting was not unnoticed, either, having been inducted into the Maine Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2017.

"For years I have maintained that if we gave an MVP award to a NEWS CENTER reporter, Chris Rose would be in the running every year," Callaghan also wrote in 2018.

After leaving NEWS CENTER Maine, Chris joined the University of New England, where he worked as a public relations strategist.

"Chris is dedicated to telling stories about the great things happening at UNE," his faculty bio read. "That includes generating story ideas, interviewing administrators, faculty and students, writing press releases and articles."

Chris covered many high-profile stories that impacted our state and region, from the sinking of the El Faro to the Boston Marathon bombing but also gave equal care to the more lighthearted stories, such as when Robin Williams came to shoot a movie in Maine. Each story he covered, no matter how heavy or light or seemingly mundane, Chris gave it his all.