Ceremony held for members of Maine Troop Greeters who died during the pandemic

Maine Troop Greeters gathered in front of the Bangor International Airport to memorialize those who died with their names etched into bricks.

Example video title will go here for this video

BANGOR, Maine — It was only recently that the Maine Troop Greeters at the Bangor International Airport decided to gather in person after a hiatus during the pandemic.

During the time they were not able to gather amidst the pandemic, fellow Troop Greeters, including service dogs, who were friends, family, and veterans passed away.

A dedication ceremony was held Friday morning for the individuals who passed away at the Troop Greeter Pavilion in front of the airport.

Their names were etched into bricks in front of the pavilion where friends and family can honor them and know they will not be forgotten.

“[When] looking around you could see the emotions and think that we are not forgetting them ... that we are going to honor them just like we do our troops,” Maine Troop Greeter Cathy Czarnecki said.

The more than 400 members that make up the Maine Troop Greeters plan to get back to work soon, as well as plan to welcome and comfort returning troops.