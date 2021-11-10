Celebrate fall at Camp Sunshine's 2021 Pumpkin Festival

Live music, fall treats, and a kid's costume parade will all be happening at Camp Sunshine's 2021 Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 23 at LL Bean.

FREEPORT, Maine — Camp Sunshine’s Pumpkin Festival returns in person this year.

On Oct. 23, there will be treats, pumpkins, music, and a kid’s costume parade at LL Bean in Freeport.

The fun begins at noon and will go through 8 p.m.

As a reminder, funds raised during this event will benefit Camp Sunshine, a camp that provides retreats combining respite, recreation, and support, while working to enable hope and promote joy, for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various stages of a child’s illness.

Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and is designed to serve the entire family in a retreat model. The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness.

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Jess Conley will emcee the afternoon festivities from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.