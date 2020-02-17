BANGOR, Maine — The 40th annual Maine McDonald's High School Senior All-Star Games take place on Saturday, March 7 at Husson University in Bangor. All-Star athletes from across the state come together to put on a amazing show complete with slam-dunk and foul shooting contests!

Your ticket is good for all four action packed games. Enjoy all the games with your friends, family and teammates! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for students and kids 5 and under are free! Tickets must be purchased at the door.

00% of the net proceeds will directly benefit the children and families served by Ronald McDonald House Charities of Maine.

Here's a schedule of events for game day--