Cape Elizabeth students raise money to thank school nurse

Seventh-graders in Cape Elizabeth raised money to buy their school nurse special shoes to thank her for all her hard work during the pandemic.

Example video title will go here for this video

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Jill Young and other Cape Elizabeth school leaders held a news conference on March 16, 2020, to announce the first positive COVID case found in a Maine school.

Young and nurses across the state have since been working around the clock, conducting contract tracing, pool testing, and doing whatever they can to keep kids safe.

"They do so much that it's just so amazing what they can do to keep us safe," Kelsie Law, a seventh-grader at Cape Elizabeth Middle School, said.

Law and classmates Addison Miller and Pheobe Evans had an idea to thank Young.

Inspiration struck while they were researching a new invention for a science project. They found shoes specially made for nurses since nurses are on their feet all day.

"I was like, 'Oh, this is cool,' because nurses are working so hard. Every health care person is working so hard. Especially with the pandemic," Miller said.

7th graders at Cape Elizabeth Middle School wanted to thank their school nurse for everything she’s done during the pandemic #NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/FH64yJaLAa — Jackie Mundry (@j_mundry) March 25, 2022

Science teacher Joey Doane helped the students fundraise for the shoes, but she said she gives the students all the credit.

"I am beyond proud of these students and the character and the appreciation and the thoughtfulness and the kindness," Young said of the gift.