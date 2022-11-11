Update: Cape Elizabeth police report minor found safe

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing but later found safe.

CAPE ELIZABETH, Maine — Update (8:10 p.m.):

The Cape Elizabeth Police Department reported on Friday evening the girl was found safe.

Original story:

Cape Elizabeth police are searching for a missing teen after she was last seen Friday afternoon.

A 16-year-old girl is missing after last being seen in the area of Shore Road in Cape Elizabeth around 4:15 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Cape Elizabeth Police Department.

The teen is believed to be wearing a light blue GAP sweatshirt, navy blue pants, and rainboots, the post stated.

Police ask those with any information on the teen's location to call the Cape Elizabeth Police Department at 207-767-3323.